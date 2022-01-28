|
28.01.2022 16:01:34
EU Okays Pfizer's Lorviqua As First-Line Treatment For ALK-Positive Advanced Lung Cancer
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Lorviqua or lorlatinib as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK- positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor.
The approval was based on results from Phase 3 CROWN trial, showing Lorviqua reduced risk of disease progression or death by 72% in newly diagnosed individuals compared to XALKORI (crizotinib).
The European Commission approval of Lorviqua follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in December 2021.
Lorviqua is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration under the brand name LORBRENA for the treatment of adults with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors are ALK-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test.
In 2019, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Lorviqua as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced NSCLC whose disease has progressed after alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy, or crizotinib and at least one other ALK TKI.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|11.01.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.21
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.21
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.12.21
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.21
|Pfizer kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.12.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.09.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.01.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.21
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.21
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|48,06
|-0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.