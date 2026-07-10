EU Orders Meta To Make Instagram And Facebook Less Addictive Or Face Heavy Fines

(RTTNews) - The European Union has asked Meta Platforms (META) to make major changes to Instagram and Facebook, arguing that some of their features are too addictive. If the company fails to comply, it could face fines of up to 6% of its global annual revenue.

EU regulators said Meta should remove features such as infinite scrolling, where users can keep scrolling endlessly, and autoplay videos, which start playing automatically. They also asked the company to add screen time reminders or breaks and change its recommendation system so it focuses less on keeping people engaged for long periods. Earlier this year, the EU also accused TikTok of using similar features to keep users hooked.

The European Commission is also considering stricter rules that could even ban children from using social media, following a similar step taken by Australia. The EU officials said that they are trying to find the right balance between creating apps that people enjoy and preventing features that encourage excessive or unhealthy use.

"Protecting the physical and mental health of Europeans must be a priority for social media platforms," Henna Virkkunen, the executive vice president at the European Commission overseeing digital policy, said in a statement. "The Digital Services Act provides a clear framework to hold platforms accountable for the addictive design and effects of their services. We are fully committed to enforcing our legislation in Europe."

According to regulators, Meta may have broken the Digital Services Act, a law introduced in 2022, by using design features that encourage users, especially teenagers, to spend more time on Instagram and Facebook. They believe these features can create unhealthy habits and compulsive use. They further added that Meta did not properly assess the risks of its platforms, including not paying enough attention to how much time users under 18 spend on Instagram and Facebook, particularly during nighttime hours.

Notably, the findings are preliminary, which means Meta will have a chance to respond before regulators make a final decision.

"We disagree with these preliminary findings, which don't accurately take into account the significant steps we've taken to protect teens," a spokesperson from Meta said to the media.

"We share the European Commission's commitment to providing teens with safe, positive online experiences and will continue to engage constructively with them," it added.