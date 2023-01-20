Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
EU to fund Holcim decarbonization projects

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
20.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • Holcim granted EUR 328 million from EU Innovation Fund
  • Advancing Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage projects in Germany and Poland
  • Part of EUs clean technologies for a climate-neutral economy
     

The European Union (EU) Innovation Fund announces funding of EUR 328 million in two Holcim decarbonization projects at the Financing Innovative Clean Tech Conference in Brussels. The grants will accelerate the development of Holcims breakthrough carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Germany and Poland. These projects are part of Holcims net-zero roadmap, including over 50 CCUS projects worldwide, to decarbonize its business. They contribute to the EUs Green Deal, putting clean technologies to work for a climate-neutral economy by 2050.

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: As a global leader in building solutions, Holcim is on a mission to decarbonize the building industry. We are encouraged by these EU Clean Tech investments in our next generation technologies. They contribute to making our CCUS projects more viable and scalable, which can fundamentally change our industry for a net-zero future.

The European Union Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative low-carbon technologies. In 2022, the Fund granted more than EUR 1.8 billion to 17 large-scale clean-tech projects out of a pool of 138 submissions.

These investments contribute to advancing Holcims net-zero roadmap, with 2030 and 2050 targets validated by the Science Based Target Initiative. Decarbonizing building across its lifecycle, Holcim is greening its operations while deploying innovative solutions from ECOPact green concrete to Elevate roofing systems.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

