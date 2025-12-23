EUDA Health Aktie
WKN DE: A3DY8F / ISIN: VGG3142E1051
|
23.12.2025 19:52:39
EUDA Health Holdings Shares Jump 28% On Stem Cell Platform Launch
(RTTNews) - EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) shares rose 28.31 percent, or $0.39, to $1.75 on Tuesday, after the company announced a major acceleration of its longevity and regenerative medicine strategy, including the launch of a comprehensive stem cell therapy platform and the establishment of its first clinic in Shenzhen, China.
Shares were trading at $1.75, up from a previous close of $1.36 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $1.39 and moved within a day's range of $1.39 to $2.19. Trading volume reached about 4.22 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 97,700 shares.
EUDA Health Holdings has a 52-week trading range of $1.03 to $4.70.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EUDA Health Holding Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.