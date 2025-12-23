EUDA Health Holdings Shares Jump 28% On Stem Cell Platform Launch

(RTTNews) - EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) shares rose 28.31 percent, or $0.39, to $1.75 on Tuesday, after the company announced a major acceleration of its longevity and regenerative medicine strategy, including the launch of a comprehensive stem cell therapy platform and the establishment of its first clinic in Shenzhen, China.

