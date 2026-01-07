EUDA Health Aktie
WKN DE: A3DY8F / ISIN: VGG3142E1051
07.01.2026
EUDA Health Shares Rise 8% After Warrant Agreement Amendment
(RTTNews) - EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) shares rose 7.89 percent on the session on Wednesday, gaining $0.18 to trade at $2.46, after the company announced an amendment to its previously disclosed warrant agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC.
The Singapore-based non-invasive healthcare provider said the amendment relates to its existing warrant arrangement, providing updated terms with Streeterville Capital.
The stock advanced from a previous close of $2.28 and opened at $2.46 on the Nasdaq, reflecting immediate buying interest following the announcement.
EUDA traded within a day's range of $2.275 to $2.95, with volume climbing to about 3.69 million shares, well above its average daily volume of roughly 259,885 shares. The stock has traded between $1.03 and $4.50 over the past 52 weeks.
