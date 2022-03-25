Larry Massaro is slated to speak at GHI's annual Conference, a gathering of more than 300 executives to explore the outlook for the Americas' aviation sector in 2022 and beyond.

MIAMI , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The skills shortages engulfing aviation across America will be the big debate during the Ground Handling International Americas Conference, featuring Larry Massaro, Senior Vice President of Aviation at EULEN America, as a speaker.

EULEN America VP to address tackling the skills crisis in aviation across the Americas

More than 300 executives from the Latin and North American aviation industry will meet in Miami on March 29-31, 2022 to examine the current market situation, challenges, and perspectives for the coming years.

"Now more than ever, it is essential we run parallel paths with our airline and aviation partners to attract and retain quality employees while we continue to drive technology solutions to strengthen our business's efficiency, effectiveness, and long-term viability," said Larry Massaro.

With over 35 years of experience in aviation, Massaro has managed over 3,500 employees in 65 domestic and international airport locations. As part of EULEN America's renewed management, he is responsible for contract negotiation and resolving issues to ensure processes, systems, products, regulations, and data are delivered seamlessly to all aviation customers. He is also in charge of day-to-day oversight of the EULEN Aviation operations, strategic planning, leadership development, and employee engagement.

The senior executive will be participating in the conference alongside David Barker, Chief Executive Officer of USA dnata, Mike Garland, Director Airport and Corporate Procurement of American Airlines, Nirmala Ramai, Chief Operations Officer of Caribbean Airlines, Emir Pineda, Section Chief Passenger, Trade & Logistics Development - Marketing Division of Miami International Airport, and Mercy Correia, Head of Industry Relations of ALTA.

About EULEN America

Founded in 1962 and with a presence in 14 countries, including the United States, EULEN Group is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.

Since its inception, EULEN Group has stood out for the excellent quality of of the services it offers. With more than 12 years established in the local market, EULEN America currently has a staff of approximately 3,000 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eulen-america-vp-to-address-tackling-the-skills-crisis-in-aviation-across-the-americas-301510464.html

SOURCE EULEN Americas