Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EGRS / ISIN: CA29842P1053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 15:11:01

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Tissue Health Data From Its Ongoing RESOLVE Trial

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX), Thursday announced positive 12-week and 36-week tissue health data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a part of the RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

The company said that the findings provide compelling evidence supporting its belief that EP-104GI is addressing the underlying pathology of EoE at the tissue level, as well as managing symptoms.

At the end of 12 weeks after administration, patients who received the highest dose level of EP-104GI demonstrated the greatest improvement from baseline measured to date. Moreover, patients in the 4mg/site dose groups maintained 12-week improvements at 36 weeks.

The company expects to release the top-line data from the Phase 2b part of the RESOLVE trial in the third quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, EPRX is trading at $7.17, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Unitary Accred Inv

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Unitary Accred Inv

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Unitary Accred Inv 7,05 0,00% Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Unitary Accred Inv

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:10 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen