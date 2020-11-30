Eurasia Group's 2020 GZERO Summit Previews Challenges and Opportunities of a Post-Covid World

Newly virtual event will address geopolitical issues and feature insights from Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and many other leaders.

TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A deadly pandemic has accelerated extensive cultural, technological, and political changes and has made 2020 a year unlike any other. It also adds urgency and relevance to Eurasia Group's GZERO Summit, an annual gathering of business and political leaders that explores the preeminent issues shaping a world in flux. For the first time ever, the 2020 GZERO Summit will be held virtually, from 8 to 10 December (EST) and 9 to 11 December (JST).

The top forum for high-level discourse about risks and opportunities shaping the geopolitical landscape, the 2020 GZERO Summit will feature many prominent speakers. Prime Minister of JapanSuga Yoshihide will deliver welcoming remarks. Panel speakers include former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, former Google CEO and Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, Gates Foundation Policy & Advocacy President Gargee Ghosh, SONY CEO Yoshida Kenichiro, PwC International Chairman Bob Moritz, and Eurasia Group and GZERO Media President Ian Bremmer. Dozens of other influential leaders and executives are expected to speak and take part in the event's key forums, which you can read more about at http://www.gzerosummit.com/speakers.

This year's summit will kick off with Bremmer's much-anticipated "State of the World" address, which will air live at 19:00 (JST) on Tuesday, 8 December, and be viewable globally at www.gzeromedia.com. Additional speeches and discussions will be held by video conference and take place from Tuesday, 8 December through Thursday, 10 December (EST), and from Wednesday, 9 December through Friday, 11 December (JST). For a complete agenda, list of speakers and a schedule of events, please visit www.gzerosummit.com.

This year's summit will feature panel discussions on four main themes:

The Fight Against Covid-19

The Geopolitics of a Post-Covid World

The Acceleration of Changes in Geo-Technology

The Momentum Toward a Sustainable Economy

The 2020 edition of the GZERO Summit is supported by several notable organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Keidanren – Japan Business Federation, Pfizer, Suntory, PwC Japan Group, and Yomiuri Newspaper.

This will be Eurasia Group's fourth GZERO Summit, and it builds on the success of a 2019 conference in Tokyo that welcomed more than 550 participants, including nearly 50 top Japanese CEOs and a range of speakers from various countries and international organizations.

About Eurasia Group

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global political risk research and consulting firm. By providing information and insight on how political developments move markets, we help clients anticipate and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they invest or do business. Our expertise includes developed and developing countries in every region of the world, specific economic sectors, and the business and investment playing fields of the future. With our best-in-class advisory and consulting offerings and GZERO Media, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides the marketplace with a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington DC, London, San Francisco, Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo, as well as on-the-ground experts and resources in more than a hundred countries. "Politics first" grounds our work: Politics is the lens through which we view the world, and we are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

