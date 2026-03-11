11.03.2026 10:53:16

Eurazeo Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Eurazeo (EURA.PA) reported a 2025 net loss attributable to owners of the company of 403 million euros, compared to a loss of 430 million euros, last year. Asset management EBITDA was up 12% to 206 million euros.

As of December 31, 2025, Group consolidated net financial debt totaled 1.06 billion euros. The company said operating cash flow generation and dynamic balance sheet rotation enabled a 200 million euros reduction in debt versus 2024-end.

In 2025, the Group returned around 600 million euros to shareholders. In 2026, Eurazeo will perform a total distribution of around 400 million euros. At the 2026 Shareholders' Meeting, the Executive Board will propose the payment of an ordinary dividend of 2.92 euros per share, a further 10% increase on 2025. The share buyback program will cover approximately 4% of the share capital, for a total amount of around 200 million euros.

Eurazeo shares are trading at 42.62 euros, down 5.20%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

