Eureka! Launches Monthly Whiskey Club

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Just in time for 4th of July, Eureka! launches a highly curated Whiskey Club membership program created for craft spirit connoisseurs. Each month, Eureka!'s expert beverage team selects a featured small-batch, artisanal whiskey to share exclusively with club members. The monthly whiskey selection reflects Eureka!'s commitment to sourcing all-American, premium spirits and encourages guests to widen their spirit library and tasting acumen from home and July's basket will be red, white, and blue themed.

Eureka!'s Whiskey Club is crafted with connoisseurs in mind and features rare and unique whiskey selections. Members of the Whiskey Club will deepen their love for whiskey through a monthly discovery box featuring one of the country's top small-batch whiskies. The whiskey will be paired with complementary bar ingredients, bar accessories, tasting notes, and cocktail recipes created specifically for the Whiskey Club.

In celebration of the launch, 100% of the proceeds from the Whiskey Club will benefit The Conscious Kid, a non-profit organization providing research and resources on parenting and education. This organization is dedicated to reducing racial and socioeconomic bias and promoting positive identity development in youth.

The Whiskey Club will highlight some of the best and highly allocated American whiskies including WL Weller Antique 107 Single Barrel, High West Distillery , Uncle Nearest , Balcones Distilling , Michter's , Colonel E. H. Taylor , Eagle Rare , and many others. Each month Eureka!'s beverage team will curate a distinctive discovery box, sharing the brand's dedication to exploration of American-made, artisanal products.

HOW DOES IT WORK:

Step 1: Subscribe or join the waitlist by clicking the here

Step 2: Select a corresponding local Eureka! location and join

Step 3: Pick-up the third Thursday of every month.

COST:

$75 per month

WHERE: Participating Eureka! restaurants where state laws allow.

ABOUT EUREKA!: Eureka! owns and operates 25 restaurants throughout California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The brand proudly serves only authentic, house-made fare procuring locally sourced products all freshly cooked to order. The award-winning beverage program features a unique 100% American craft beer, small batch whiskey, and specialty cocktail program sourced only from the most unique artisans throughout America. Eureka! continues to selectively look for new discovery sites often near college campuses, technology centers, or high-barrier to entry urban markets.

CONTACT:

Alexia Penna

alexia.penna@eurekarestaurantgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eureka-launches-monthly-whiskey-club-301086982.html

SOURCE Eureka Restaurant Group