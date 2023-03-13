|
13.03.2023 10:00:00
Eurex Clearing supports sustainable transformation with new innovative ESG Clearing Compass
Eurex Clearing, one of the leading central counterparties globally, announces the introduction of its new ESG Clearing Compass on 3 April 2023. It will include two services, the ESG Portfolio Assessment and the ESG Visibility Hub. With these new services, Deutsche Börse aims to support the sustainable transformation journey of clearing members and their clients by creating more transparency and awareness with regards to cleared portfolios and counterparties.Initially, the ESG Portfolio Assessment evaluates securities delivered as margin collateral and default fund contributions with several climate metrics and data. Clients striving to decarbonize their portfolios, improve their monitoring and reporting facilities or reconcile their ESG strategy can benefit from the new data offering. The data will be sourced from ISS ESG, a globally leading ESG data and analytics provider, and the sustainable investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) which is part of Deutsche Börse Group. The ESG Visibility Hub provides clearing members with additional tools to highlight their ESG profile and initiatives on Eurex Clearing’s website. The increased depth of information will be helpful for market participants to assess counterparties that they do business with based on their sustainability profile and ESG strategy.Christina Sell, Chief Sustainability Officer Trading and Clearing at Deutsche Börse emphasizes: "Many market participants still struggle with incomplete, inconsistent or insufficient data regarding their exposure to climate-related physical and transition risks. As a financial infrastructure service provider, we consider it our responsibility to contribute to transparency. With our innovative offering, our members can efficiently receive high-quality ESG data via established channels.”ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. and Société Générale have been involved as early partners.Pauline Engelberts, Global Chief Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer ABN AMRO Clearing N.V., says: “The clearing industry is at an early stage of the transformation journey. We highly appreciate the efforts of Eurex Clearing to enable its clients to have more data transparency and awareness of their ESG profile and strategy. This will pave the way for better climate metrics. We are happy to support this initiative.”Eurex Clearing envisages to expand the new service based on further needs expressed by market participants.About EurexEurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie verlustreich: Jefferies senkt Votum für Deutsche Börse auf "Hold" (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.23
|Strategiedebatte: Deutsche Börse stellt alles auf den Prüfstand (Handelsblatt)
|
09.02.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Börse nach Rekordergebnis auf Hoch seit Anfang Dezember (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Deutsche Börse auf 'Buy' - Ziel 200 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.23
|Deutsche Börse und Google Cloud gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein (Dow Jones)
|
08.02.23
|Weiteres Wachstum erwartet: Deutsche Börse verdient mehr - Höhere Dividende (N-TV)
|
08.02.23
|ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse erneut mit Rekordjahr - Aktie nachbörslich im Plus (dpa-AFX)
|
08.02.23
|KORREKTUR: Deutsche Börse verdient so viel wie noch nie (dpa-AFX)