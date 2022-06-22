Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
22.06.2022 10:00:00
Eurex launches first futures on thematic indices
Eurex, one of the world’s leading derivatives exchanges, has introduced a new segment with the launch of its first thematic index futures. The new contracts are based on three indices from the STOXX Thematic Indices family, which are calculated by sister company Qontigo. Eurex is thus responding to the growing demand from many asset managers to align their investments with projected long-term structural trends that are transforming modern economies and societies.The three contracts started trading on 20 June and are based on the following indices: STOXX® Global Breakthrough Healthcare, STOXX® Global Digitalisation, and STOXX® Global Digital Security. All three track global, disruptive concepts that were chosen for their long-term growth potential.Demand from asset managers to move from traditional sector and cyclical investment approaches to thematic investments has surged in recent years. According to Morningstar1, assets under management in thematic funds nearly tripled to US$806 billion globally in 2020 and 2021, following record inflows.Randolph Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “Against the backdrop of disruptive trends transforming our societies and consequently changing investment behavior, our new Eurex thematic index futures offer additional tools to manage and hedge portfolio risk with the benefits of a liquid and centrally cleared market.”The STOXX Thematic Indices are comprised of companies from selected countries around the world exposed to a defined set of themes. Specialized data allow a detailed breakdown of the revenue sources of the eligible companies, helping the index to select companies with substantial exposure to the respective theme. The indices also incorporate ESG exclusionary screens that meet the standard sustainability criteria of investors.“The STOXX Thematic Indices follow an objective, rules-based and clear methodology that makes them investable and suitable as underlyings for futures and other kinds of investment products. We are happy to build upon our existing partnerships to bring in new solutions in this segment,” said Axel Lomholt, Chief Product Officer, Indices and Benchmarks at Qontigo.The STOXX Thematic Indices family already underlies ETFs with more than US$8.8 billion in assets managed by BlackRock – proof that the methodology has been tested and embraced by the market.Jason Warr, Global Co-Head of ETF Markets at BlackRock said: “The launch of the first thematic index futures by Eurex complements our ETF offering. Today’s launch will help deepen liquidity in thematic investing and provide investors with greater access to thematic strategies as they seek to express more granular views in their portfolios.”1 Morningstar Manager Research, 2022. “Morningstar Global Thematic Funds Landscape 2022.”About Eurex:As the leading European derivatives exchange and one of the leading clearing houses globally, Eurex provides you with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk – being architects of trusted markets characterized by liquidity, efficiency, and integrity. About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.About STOXXSTOXX Ltd. is Qontigo’s global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.Media contacts:Irmgard Thiessen (Eurex)Phone +49 (0)69 211 15911irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.comAndreas von Brevern (Qontigo)Phone +49 (0)69 211 14284andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com
