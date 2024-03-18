|
18.03.2024 10:00:00
Eurex launches futures contract on semiconductor industry
Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, is expanding its suite of sector index futures. As of today, Deutsche Boerse’s derivatives arm launched its first futures contract based on a semiconductor index. Eurex is thus responding to the growing relevance of the semiconductor industry during recent years.Semiconductor industry as new investment theme Semiconductors are essential for the areas of communication, technology, and defense. In particular, developments in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving have increased interest in this sector. As a result, investors are seeking more exposure to the largest semiconductor companies, globally.In collaboration with Deutsche Boerse’s index provider ISS STOXX, Eurex has developed an index that covers the 30 largest global semiconductor companies, listed on U.S. exchanges. This includes Nvidia, one of the most popular stocks in that industry recently. The index is a USD based price return index and was recently launched. STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index Futures will be trading around the clock from 1:00 CET (8a.m. Hong Kong / Singapore) to 22:15 CET, also covering the full trading day in the U.S. and Asia. The product launch will be supported by a liquidity provider scheme, offering regular rebates and revenue-sharing elements from day one.Strong interest from Asian investorsRandolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “Recent global uncertainties have prompted nations to prioritize the secure production and distribution of semiconductors. Consequently, our STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index Futures are reflecting the growing appetite for semiconductors as a new investment theme. We are seeing a noticeable demand from Asia in particular, as Taiwanese companies are well represented in the index.”Axel Lomholt, General Manager at STOXX: “The STOXX Semiconductor 30 Index represents the leading companies within a rapidly flourishing industry, all meticulously selected through a rules-based and transparent methodology. Our great collaboration with Eurex reflects a terrific opportunity to further enrich the derivatives market, particularly in combination with themes and sectors, leveraging our innovative index-based solutions.“Please find here photos of Randolf Roth and Axel Lomholt. Media contacts:Irmgard Thiessen+49 (69) 211 15911irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.comFabian Vichtl +49 69 211 16595 fabian.vichtl@deutsche-boerse.comAbout EurexEurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk. For more information, visit www.eurex.com.Börse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:09
|EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / (EQS Group)
|
10:09
|EQS-CMS: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 / (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|Gewinne in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 bewegt sich am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der Euro STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|DAX 40-Papier Deutsche Börse-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Deutsche Börse-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 zum Handelsende freundlich (finanzen.at)