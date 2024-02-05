|
05.02.2024 08:00:00
Eurex launches Mid-Curve Options on EURO STOXX 50® Index Dividend Futures
Mid-Curve Options on index dividend futures, currently only available as an OTC product, can now be traded at Eurex.Mid-Curve Options (Eurex), or Swaptions (OTC terminology), are listed options that expire on an underlying future with a longer expiry date than the next settling future. These options focus on the next five years of dividends, allowing participants to fine-tune risk management or anticipate changes in dividend expectations.Eurex, who had a global market share of 86% in dividend derivatives in 2023, aims to further strengthen its leadership position in the listed dividend segment and to facilitate the migration of OTC open interest and trading volumes using the TES Block Trade and Vola Trade functionality providing order book transparency."Dividend derivatives have evolved from a tool to hedge expected dividend risk to an outright asset class that attracts many diverse market participants. These new products give traders the ability to express their view on long-term dividend expectations using shorter expiry options in an accessible central market," says Lorena Dishnica, Equity & Index Product Design at Eurex.Underlying: EURO STOXX 50® Index Dividend Futures (FEXD)Expirations: Quarterly, with delivery corresponding to the maturity of the respective year’s post-option expiration.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
23.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.11.23
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie unbewegt: Deutsche Börse zieht Lehren aus Linde-Fiasko: Neure DAX-Regeln (dpa-AFX)
|
17.10.23
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!