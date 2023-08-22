|
22.08.2023 10:00:00
Eurex to launch Daily Options
Eurex will start with Daily Options on the EURO STOXX 50 Index. The new options will be offered with expirations on the next five trading days. Different from existing EURO STOXX 50 Index Options (OESX), the new contracts will be settled “end-of-day”. This will be based on the index closing price which is calculated at 17:30 CET compared to the intra-day expiry at 12:00 CET in the already listed OESX.The new EURO STOXX 50 Index EoD Options (OEXP) will offer in addition to daily expirations also month-end expirations. These will be available for the next three consecutive months. Four Liquidity Providers have committed to provide quotes for this new offering as of trading day one.Daily Options as additional innovative solution for the marketThe demand for daily expiring options has increased during recent years, especially among institutional investors. They allow to target exposures or hedge risk around specific events such as economic data releases or central bank meetings.Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “Particularly against the backdrop of increasingly volatile markets, Daily Options are another innovative solution for the professional market to efficiently manage exposures in a regulated and transparent market environment.”Eurex is the most diversified index derivatives exchange with nearly 400 listed index derivatives contracts. Among them futures and options on EURO STOXX 50 are the most traded contracts. In July nearly 19 million EURO STOXX 50 Index Options contracts and more than 15 million EURO STOXX 50 Index Futures contracts were traded at Eurex.About EurexEurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk.Börse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Börse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!