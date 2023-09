Eurex wins Global Capital Derivatives Award

Being awarded “European Derivatives Exchange of the Year” - is music to our ears. Especially since we were able to hold on to this title for the third straight year. In the words of the award committee: “Judges were impressed by the innovative solutions offered by Eurex across a variety of asset classes, as well as its forward-looking view of the market. Eurex particularly stood out for its substantial growth, strong value proposition in FX and position as the first exchange to offer Bitcoin futures in Europe.” We are proud and honored by this recognition, as it is an acknowledgment of our efforts to provide our customers with innovative and reliable products and technology. “We are thrilled that the committee recognizes our dedication to innovative client solutions. Let’s turn this award into inspiration for future excellence. A huge thank you to all our clients! Without their support and feedback, we would not be where we are today.” said Cornelius Trenz, Head of Marketing at Eurex. Eurex stands for the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. We strive to be the architect of market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity by providing our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Zum vollständigen Artikel