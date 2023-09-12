|
12.09.2023 10:00:00
Eurex’s Partnership Program for short-term interest rate derivatives gains traction with key stakeholders
The extension of Eurex’s Partnership Program to the short-term interest rate (STIR) derivatives segment has garnered substantial interest. As of publication of this release, 17 participants from the U.S., the U.K., and Continental Europe have registered for the program. The STIR Partnership Program is planned to go live in the last week of October in conjunction with the product re-launch. In June, Eurex announced the expansion of its Partnership Program for interest rate swaps to include the short-term interest rate (STIR) derivatives segment. The STIR Partnership Program will be accompanied by a new liquidity incentive program for liquidity providers for EURIBOR and Euro Short Term Rate (€STR) derivatives which will come into effect beginning of November. Creating efficiencies around the euro yield curve and supporting the EU’s strategic autonomy agenda Together with major market participants, Eurex aims to create a viable alternative to trade and clear euro-denominated STIR derivatives within the EU. This step allows Eurex to offer liquidity across all fixed income derivatives and repo products along the entire euro yield curve traded on-exchange and OTC. For market participants this step offers the opportunity to benefit from margin and operational efficiencies building on the leading Eurex trading, clearing and risk management infrastructure. It further demonstrates Eurex’s and the broader markets’ intention around supporting the European Commission’s systemic stability and strategic autonomy agenda. Matthias Graulich, Member of the Eurex Clearing Executive Board: “We are excited to welcome these 17 participants to the STIR Partnership Program. This initiative will enable global clients to benefit from a comprehensive product offering including Eurex’s leading European government bond derivatives and repo segment as well as the clearing of OTC interest rate swaps. At the same time, it will further enhance Eurex’s value proposition by building out the Home of the Euro Yield Curve ambition for euro-denominated derivatives and repo, delivering efficiencies to a global client base.” About Eurex Eurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk. For more information, visit www.eurex.com.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|26.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|04.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|163,75
|0,15%