Euro Manganese Announces Successful Completion of Demonstration Plant Continuous Operation Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company” or "EMN”) is pleased to announce the on-site Demonstration Plant successfully completed a 5-day continuous operation program for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal at the Company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice” or the "Project”) in the Czech Republic. The Demonstration Plant achieved key technical targets which form part of the necessary conditions for accessing the next draw-down from the Orion financing package announced on November 28, 2023.

The Demonstration Plant hosts six of the main process stages of the Project’s metallurgical flowsheet. The electrowinning stage can be operated on a continuous basis with the qualified solution feedstock provided from the leaching and purification process stage. The electrowinning process produces selenium-free, high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM”) flakes (99.9% Mn). The other key process stages operate on a batch basis and include: ore to slurry preparation; beneficiation via magnetic separation to produce an ore concentrate; leaching and purification of concentrate; control and removal of magnesium; and HPEMM dissolution, purification, drying and crystallization to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM”) product (>99.9% HPMSM).

From October 7 to October 12, 2024, the qualified solution preparation and electrowinning module undertook a 24-hour-a-day, 5-day continuous operation program, with a target of producing a minimum of 132 kg HPEMM, with no more than 8 hours stoppage time. The purification step was run on batch basis to provide sufficient feedstock.

The Demonstration Plant operated as-designed and without interruption, achieving 100% reliability over the 5-day program (i.e. no stoppage time). Overall, 172 kg of HPEMM was produced, exceeding target production by over 30%.



Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

"The successful completion of 120 hours of continuous operations while exceeding target production by 30% is another important technical milestone, and is a testament to the operations team’s knowledge, skill and operating discipline. This key step enhances our technological maturity. With the only new high-purity manganese project outside China to have a fully operational Demonstration Plant, the Chvaletice Project and Euro Manganese are positioned to benefit significantly from the growing demand for high-purity manganese as battery chemistries move to lower cost, higher manganese formulations.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving refining old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice project is the only sizable resource of manganese in Europe, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Qualified Person(s) Statement

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Ms. Andrea Zaradic, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101”). Ms. Zaradic has reviewed and approved the information in this news release for which she is responsible and has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this news release based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

