Euro Manganese Confirms Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company") will file its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2023 financial reports after TSX.V market close on Thursday, December 14, 2023 (prior to ASX market open on Friday, December 15, 2023).



Fiscal Q4 and Year-End 2023 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host its fiscal Q4 and Year-End conference calls in early January as per below. These dates take into consideration the December holiday period. Content of both calls will be the same.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca.

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences North America UK/Europe Date Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time 8:30am PST | 11:30am EST 4:30pm GMT | 5:30pm CET Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AfPAHSfXRHaM1Qp3KlXOMg





CALL #2 – For Australian and North American Audiences Australia North America Date Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time 9:00am AEDT | 6:00am AWST 2:00pm PST | 5:00pm EST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mu69TZNYQBqyXrI_1oBGEw



About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James

President & CEO

+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications

+1 (604) 312-7546

lburgess@mn25.ca

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8

Website: www.mn25.ca