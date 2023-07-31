Euro Manganese Confirms Third Fiscal Quarter 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") will file its Third Fiscal Quarter financial reports after TSX.V market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023 (prior to ASX market open on Friday, August 11, 2023).



Fiscal Q3 2023 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host its fiscal Q3 conference call in mid September as per below. These dates take into consideration the end of August holiday period in North America and Europe.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca. The content of both calls will be the same.

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences North America UK/Europe Date Monday, September 11, 2023 Monday, September 11, 2023 Time 8:30am PDT | 11:30am EDT 4:30pm BST | 5:30pm CEST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d_J7uZPBQxqfMjpuq2P1eg





CALL #2 – For Australian Audiences and UK/European Audiences Australia UK/Europe Date Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time 4:00pm AEST | 2:00pm AWST 7:00am BST | 8:00am CEST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udfkAbo5SgGHG5cdb2nqpg



About Euro Manganese



Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

