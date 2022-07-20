Euro Manganese Joins the Global Battery Alliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) ("Euro Manganese", the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Global Battery Alliance ("GBA"), a partnership of leading organizations from across the battery value chain, governments, academics, and NGOs who have mobilized to ensure that battery production not only supports green energy, but also safeguards human rights and promotes environmental sustainability.



Euro Manganese is the first high-purity manganese company to join the GBA. The Company intends to participate in discussions around battery materials transparency and traceability, particularly as the GBA advances development of the Battery Passport. The Battery Passport will be a digital representation of an electric vehicle ("EV") battery. Batteries that meet strict quality and sustainability standards will be awarded a quality seal, providing customers with assurance of responsible manufacturing processes.

Dr. Matthew James, Euro Manganese’s President and CEO, said: "We are very pleased to join the GBA to work alongside peers in assisting with the transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy. We share the GBA’s goals of circularity, environmental protection, and sustainable development. The Battery Passport will be a valuable resource to measure EV battery quality and improve overall industry sustainability performance.

"Responsibly extracted and produced battery materials are the foundation of the battery value chain. Our Chvaletice Project in the Czech Republic is the only sizable manganese resource in Europe and will produce fully-traceable high-purity manganese products for the EV industry in an environmentally responsible manner. As a unique, waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity that involves reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine, our project’s environmental credentials include a low carbon footprint and a net positive benefit from remediation of the historic tailings area. The Company has recently undertaken a Life Cycle Assessment to quantify the Chvaletice Project’s environmental impact, the results of which we intend to announce soon.”

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

About the Global Battery Alliance

The Global Battery Alliance is a public-private collaboration platform founded in 2017 at the World Economic Forum to help establish a sustainable battery value chain by 2030. It brings together leading international organizations, NGOs, industry actors, academics, and multiple governments to align collectively to drive systemic change along the entire value chain.

Members commit to a set of Ten Guiding Principles established as a necessary condition for a sustainable and responsible battery value chain, with a focus on:

Establishing a circular battery value chain as a major driver to achieve the Paris Agreement;

Establishing a low-carbon economy in the value chain, creating jobs and additional economic value; and

Safeguarding human rights and economic development consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



To learn more about the GBA, visit globalbattery.org

About the Battery Passport

The Battery Passport will be a digital representation of an electric vehicle ("EV") battery that conveys information about applicable Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG”) metrics across its lifecycle, from the raw materials of its components through to its production, installation, utilization, and eventual recycling. Each Battery Passport will be a digital twin of its physical battery with its own unique ID number and barcode that then gets uploaded to a cloud-based Battery Passport platform, which will offer a global solution for securely sharing information and data. Batteries that meet strict quality and sustainability standards, which are currently under development, will be awarded a quality seal, providing customers with assurance of battery quality and responsible manufacturing processes. Learn more about the Battery Passport on the GBA website.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James

President & CEO

+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess

Senior Director Investor Relations & Communications

+1 (604) 312-7546

lburgess@mn25.ca

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8

Website: www.mn25.ca

