Euro Manganese Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Project Developments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce key developments during the third fiscal quarter 2022 and to date. The Company has now filed its third quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").



Key Developments During and Subsequent to the Quarter:

Positive Feasibility Study ("FS") announced for the Chvaletice Manganese Project ("the Project"). The FS outlines robust base case project economics of after-tax NPV 8% of US1.34 billion and an ungeared IRR of 21.9% with a 4.1-year payback period. Initial capital is estimated at US$757.3 million, including total contingencies of $106.5 million. Forecast life of project net revenues are US$13.3 billion with an EBITDA of US$8.1 billion. Based on the price forecasts prepared by CPM Group LLC, a leading, independent commodities market research firm with expertise in high-purity manganese, the upside case shows an after-tax NPV 8% of US$1.79 billion and an ungeared IRR of 24.1%.



A conversion rate of 99% Resources to Reserves supports a 25-year project life estimated to produce an annual average of 98,600 tonnes of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM"), containing 32.34% Manganese ("Mn"), and 14,890 tonnes of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM"), containing 99.9% Mn. HPMSM and HPEMM are critical raw-materials used in the production of most lithium-ion battery cathodes.

EMN is uniquely positioned to provide a secure, traceable, and responsibly produced supply of high-purity manganese products to capitalize on the growth in the European electric vehicle ("EV") market.

The Company is currently in the process of preparing an Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management ("EPCM") tender package for the next stage of project development. Tender release is anticipated to be in September 2022, with EPCM award anticipated by Q1 2023.

Completion of a Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") for the Chvaletice Manganese Project. Results of the LCA validate the Project’s environmental value proposition. Multiple environmental benefits from the recycling and remediation of the historic tailings area were identified, particularly the improvement of soil quality and freshwater quality. The Company is committed to using 100% carbon-free, renewable electricity to power the proposed processing plant, resulting in the Global Warming Potential ("GWP") of the Project being reduced by half when compared to the use of carbon-based, non-renewable electricity.



Delivery of the LCA is timely as Euro Manganese continues to engage with customers in the EV battery/automotive space, each of whom are testing and qualifying both the chemistry and environmental credentials of the Company’s high-purity manganese products.

A benchmarking exercise is underway, where the Project’s GWP will be compared against similar operations producing high-purity manganese products. The results of the benchmarking analysis will be released once complete.

Arrival of the demonstration plant modules in Europe. One of the two shipments of the demonstration plant modules was unloaded in early August and the second shipment is currently scheduled to be unloaded later this month. Congestion and strikes at the Port of Hamburg delayed the arrival and unloading of the demonstration plant shipments, originally anticipated in July.



Buildings at site have been refurbished and readied for delivery and installation of the demonstration plant modules. Assembly of the plant modules will commence upon arrival at the Chvaletice Project site, with commissioning of the demonstration plant expected thereafter.

The demonstration plant will be used for customer supply chain qualification of Euro Manganese’s high-purity manganese products.

View a video of the before and after pictures of the refurbished buildings for the demonstration plant.

Appointment of financial advisor to assist with project finance. During the quarter, the Company appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) as financial advisor to assist with the structuring and securing of project financing for the development of the Chvaletice Project.

Support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). Following the quarter end, the Company was approved to receive advisory services and up to $165,000 in funding from NRC IRAP. The funding supports the initiative the Company is undertaking with Nano One® Materials Corp., Metal direct to Cathode Active Material, as well as the evaluation of the manganese metal by-product from the battery black mass recycling.

Joined the Global Battery Alliance ("GBA"). During the quarter, EMN announced its membership in the Global Battery Alliance, a partnership of leading organizations from across the battery value chain, governments, academics and NGOs who have mobilized to ensure that battery production not only supports green energy, but also safeguards human rights and promotes environmental sustainability. EMN is the first high-purity manganese company to join the GBA.

Approval of Land Access Agreement with the Municipality of Chvaletice. The terms agreed to in the second quarter with the Municipality of Chvaletice, regarding the rental of certain land to the Company, were formalized in an agreement this quarter. The Agreement grants the Company access to a portion of the tailings surface area. The Company is progressing negotiations on land access agreements for the remaining surface rights.



Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, said:

"The third fiscal quarter of 2022 was an extremely productive one for Euro Manganese as highlighted by the achievements of several major milestones. Delivery of the positive feasibility study, combined with the results of the Life Cycle Assessment affirming Chvaletice’s environmental credentials, position the Project attractively for both project financiers and potential customers. Other milestones achieved in the quarter were the appointment of Stifel as financial adviser to structure and secure financing for the Project; preparation of the EPCM tender documentation for the Project; becoming a member of the GBA; and the appointment of Hanna Schweitz to the Board of Directors in April.

"Our Czech team are ready for the arrival of our demonstration plant, which has now arrived in Hamburg. One shipment has been unloaded and the second shipment is expected to be unloaded shortly. Meanwhile, smaller samples produced from our second pilot plant run are now available and will be shipped to new potential customers to initiate their supply chain qualification process.

"Our near-term focus remains the assembly and commissioning of our demonstration plant, the submission of our final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment later this quarter, the securing of the remaining land access rights, and entering into offtake agreements with our prospective customers.”

Q3 2022 Operational Update Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host its Third Quarter 2022 conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 3:30pm PT (6:30pm ET) (Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8.30 am AEST). CEO Matt James and CFO Martina Blahova will provide an update on the Chvaletice Project and its upcoming milestones. The call will also be webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/euromanganese2022q3.html

North America Europe Australia Date Monday, August 15, 2022 Monday, August 15, 2022 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Time 3:30pm PT | 6:30pm ET 11:30pm BST 6:30am AWST | 8:30am AEST Dial-In 1-800-319-4610 0808-101-2791 1-800-423-528

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

The news release disclosing the results of the Feasibility Study was filed on SEDAR on July 27, 2022. In addition, technical information concerning the Chvaletice Manganese Project is reviewed by Ms. Andrea Zaradic, P. Eng, VP Operations for Euro Manganese, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Zaradic has reviewed and approved the information in this news release.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

