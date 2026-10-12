Euro Tech Enters Norway Through 50/50 JV With Sea Clean; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong-based Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. (CLWT) on Monday announced that it is expanding into Norway through a 50/50 joint venture between its subsidiary Euro Tech Global Pte Ltd, and Sea Clean AS, a Norwegian provider of ballast water treatment solutions.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Euro Tech shares were trading 92 cents or 67.65 percent higher at $2.28.

The joint venture, named CleanPACT Environmental and Marine Engineering AS, will operate as a customer experience center in Norway for the company's PortoBallast mobile hybrid ballast water treatment system.

CleanPACT JV combines Euro Tech's technology and technical expertise with Sea Clean's local market knowledge, port experience and customer reach.

Euro Tech manufactures water and wastewater treatment equipment and technologies, while Sea Clean provides ballast water treatment distribution, servicing and maintenance solutions to the maritime industry and has served more than 2,300 vessels.

The center will offer demonstrations, servicing, simulations and training for treating ballast water that fails discharge compliance requirements.

The joint venture also plans to promote PortoBallast across Scandinavia as a stepping stone to broader European expansion and a platform for global sales.