EUROAPI strengthens its presence in animal health with a €130-150 million supply contract

A 5-year manufacturing contract to support the FOCUS-27 project sales trajectory





This contract highlights EUROAPI’s know-how and the reliability of its premium Contract Manufacturing Organization services to customers





Paris – May 23, 2024 – Euroapi announces today that it has entered into a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) agreement with a global animal health company. As part of this collaboration, EUROAPI will supply its client with a key veterinary product. The total contract value is expected to range between €130 and 150 million, over the 2025-2029 period.

"The conclusion of this major contract secures the long-term supply of a complex chemical molecule, crucial for veterinary use. This is a true recognition of EUROAPI’s know-how and of the reliability of the premium service we offer to our customers,” said Ludwig de Mot, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI. "This agreement will be a key driver of our FOCUS-27 project sales trajectory.”

EUROAPI has a strong expertise within the animal health sector with many customers and products in its portfolio such as hormones, prostaglandins and complex synthesis molecules. The value of the global animal health market has been estimated at $41.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $56.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%1.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

