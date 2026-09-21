Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
|
21.09.2026 13:25:03
Eurobattery Minerals’ Chairman resigns from the Board
|
Stockholm, 21 September 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that Jan-Olof Arnbom has today informed the Company that he resigns from his positions as Chairman of the Board and Board member with immediate effect.
The Company will continue to inform the market in accordance with applicable stock market rules.
Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 21 September 2026, 13:20 pm CEST.
Language versions
About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2402358 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Minerals
Analysen zu Eurobattery Minerals
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eurobattery Minerals
|0,02
|-15,73%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen und legt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.