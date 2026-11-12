Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
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12.11.2026 12:35:02
Eurobattery Minerals engages Ilari Kinnunen as interim operational advisor and prepares EGM
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Stockholm, 12 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of its wholly owned subsidiary FinnCobalt Oy, has been engaged as interim operational advisor to support the Company's operations and coordination during the current transitional period.
Mr Kinnunen has extensive knowledge of the Company's projects and organisation, having led FinnCobalt and the development of the Hautalampi battery mineral project since 2023. His initial mandate will focus on supporting the core team, reviewing the operational situation and preparing a practical action plan for the Company's continued activities.
Extraordinary General Meeting
The Company is preparing to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to elect new members of the Board of Directors and a new auditor. The Company expects to publish a notice including the date and proposed agenda for the EGM as soon as this information has been confirmed.
The operational advisor role
Mr Kinnunen's engagement is advisory in nature and does not constitute an appointment as Chief Executive Officer. Any decisions requiring Board approval will remain subject to the Company's formal governance and decision-making processes.
Ilari Kinnunen comments:
“I am ready to support Eurobattery Minerals during this period. The Company has important assets and projects with significant potential. Through my work with the Company's subsidiary FinnCobalt and the Hautalampi project, I bring a good understanding of the organisation and practical experience in project development. My focus will be on supporting the team, advancing the work on our projects and helping establish a clear path forward.”
The Company will continue to keep the market informed of material developments and provide updates in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.
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About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Christer Heljestrand – Corporate Relations Officer
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2433782 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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