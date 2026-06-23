Eurobattery Minerals increases its ownership in Tungsten San Juan to 58.58%



EQS-Media / 23.06.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 23 June 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the General Meeting of Shareholders of its Spanish subsidiary, Tungsten San Juan S.L. ("TSJ"), has approved a capital increase through which Eurobattery Minerals has increased its ownership in TSJ to 58.58%.

The capital increase has been approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Tungsten San Juan S.L. and has been formally registered today on the 23rd of June 2026. The transaction has been effected through a debt-to-equity conversion, under which Eurobattery Minerals capitalized EUR 700,000 of shareholder loans previously granted to TSJ. Following the transaction, Eurobattery Minerals' ownership in Tungsten San Juan increased from 51% to 58.58%.

The transaction further underlines the Company's commitment to the San Juan tungsten project, located in A Gudiña (Ourense, Galicia), and to its target of commencing production in the first quarter of 2027. The increased ownership marks another milestone in the development of the project and further strengthens Eurobattery Minerals' position as the majority shareholder of TSJ.

"Increasing our ownership to 58.58% demonstrates our continued strong commitment to the San Juan project," said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. "Work is progressing according to plan. Metallurgical testwork continues to advance, and engineering and planning activities for the future processing plant are also moving forward as scheduled. Each of these steps brings us closer to our goal of commencing production of responsibly produced European tungsten in the first quarter of 2027. At a time when Europe is seeking to strengthen its strategic autonomy and secure access to critical raw materials, San Juan represents an opportunity to contribute to a more resilient and competitive European supply chain."

The San Juan project holds all permits required for mining activities and forms part of Eurobattery Minerals' strategy to provide responsibly mined minerals from Europe, for Europe.



Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se