Eurobattery Minerals initiates comprehensive metallurgical testwork with SLR for the San Juan tungsten project



EQS-Media / 26.03.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 26 March 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that a bulk sample from its San Juan tungsten project in Galicia, Spain, has been dispatched for advanced metallurgical testwork to SLR Consulting Ltd (“SLR”) in the United Kingdom. The metallurgical reconfirmation programme is coordinated in collaboration with Minepro Solutions S.L (“Minepro”), who are also responsible for the final engineering design for San Juan processing plant.

“Metallurgical testwork is a critical step in transforming a mineral resource into a viable mining project,” said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. “By working with SLR, a globally recognised and highly experienced technical partner, we are strengthening the technical foundation of the San Juan project and moving forward in a structured and disciplined way.”

The bulk sample, totalling approximately 1,000 kilograms of wolfram-bearing material, will be processed at SLR’s laboratories in Truro, Cornwall — a historic mining region. SLR has extensive expertise in mineral processing and metallurgical testing.

The test programme, expected to run over approximately five months — with results expected in Q3 2026 — will involve a comprehensive evaluation of the ore’s processing characteristics. This includes crushing and classification into different size fractions, followed by detailed analysis of grade distribution to determine how the wolfram mineralisation is hosted within the material.

A series of gravity-based metallurgical tests will be conducted, including cyclone classification, spiral separation and shaking table tests. These tests will generate multiple output streams — including concentrate, intermediate fractions, and tailings — enabling a detailed assessment of recovery performance across different particle sizes and processing conditions.

The results from the programme will form the basis for the final design of the process flowsheet and the future processing plant, supporting both technical optimisation and responsible resource use. This represents a key milestone in the project’s development path: the metallurgical data will feed directly into the final engineering design work being led by Minepro, enabling the Company to advance towards a detailed process design, a critical prerequisite for the construction and commissioning of the San Juan processing plant.

“Every ore body behaves differently and understanding that behaviour is essential for designing an efficient and reliable processing solution,” said Agne Ahlenius, Managing Director of Tungsten San Juan. “This work will allow us to define a process that is tailored to our specific conditions in Galicia, combining strong technical performance with a responsible approach to resource management.”

Eurobattery Minerals continues to advance the San Juan tungsten project as part of its broader strategy to contribute to Europe’s secure and responsible supply of critical raw materials, essential for the sustainability transition and for strengthening European industrial resilience. San Juan is currently under review for designation as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), a status that would further underline the project’s significance for European supply chain security and industrial competitiveness.

About SLR

SLR Consulting Ltd is an international consultancy providing environmental, engineering, and technical advisory services to the mining and minerals industry. With a global presence and multidisciplinary expertise, SLR supports projects across the full mining lifecycle — from early-stage studies to development and optimisation.

In the United Kingdom, including in Cornwall, SLR combines technical expertise with a long-standing mining tradition, offering capabilities in mineral processing evaluation, project development, and environmental performance.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: + 46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se