Eurobattery Minerals launches dedicated website for the San Juan Tungsten Project in Galicia, reinforcing transparency and community engagement



EQS-Media / 24.03.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 24 March 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”), today announces the launch of the new corporate website for Tungsten San Juan, designed to provide clear, accessible and up-to-date information about the San Juan tungsten project in Galicia, Spain. The new platform reflects the Company’s commitment to transparency, responsible mining and open dialogue with local communities, institutions and all stakeholders interested in the project.

“The San Juan project is a strategic asset for Galicia and for Europe. Our objective is to bring this asset into production in a responsible and efficient way, generating long-term value for shareholders while delivering tangible social and economic benefits to the local community. ESG principles are a fundamental pillar of this approach, and initiatives such as the launch of this website are an important step in strengthening transparency and open dialogue with all stakeholders,” said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The website offers a comprehensive overview of the San Juan project, including its development status, environmental and social approach, and the strategic importance of tungsten for Europe. It also includes dedicated sections on responsible mining practices, community engagement and frequently asked questions, aimed at providing clear and understandable information to a broad audience.

A key objective of the website is to strengthen communication with the local community in A Gudiña and the surrounding region. Through the platform, users can access project information, submit questions or feedback, and follow ongoing updates about project development.

“Transparency and dialogue are essential for building trust. With this new website, we want to make it easier for people to understand what we are doing, how we are doing it, and why this project matters — both locally and at a European level,” said Agne Ahlenius, Managing Director of Tungsten San Juan.

The San Juan project is a near-term tungsten mining project located in Galicia – a region with centuries of mining tradition and a historical role as one of Europe’s principal sources of wolfram. The project aims to revive and modernise this legacy, contributing to Europe’s supply of critical raw materials while creating local value through employment, business opportunities and collaboration with the community.

The launch of the website marks another step in Tungsten San Juan’s approach to responsible mining, combining modern industrial development with environmental protection, safety and community engagement.

The website is available in Spanish and Galician – reflecting the Company’s commitment to accessible communication with the local community in Galicia – but also in English, German and Swedish, the corporate distribution languages of the Eurobattery Minerals Group.

The new website is now available at: www.tungsten-sanjuan.com

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: + 46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se