Eurobattery Minerals: Loft Capital exercises conversion rights – Conversion Threshold Date reached and a total of 23,798,419 new shares to be registered



EQS-Media / 01.06.2026 / 21:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 1 June 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”), has today received a second Conversion Notice from Loft Structured Opportunities Fund I (“Loft Capital”) under the convertible bond agreement entered into between the Company and Loft Capital on 11 May 2026 (the “Convertible Bond Agreement”). Following this second Conversion Notice, the aggregate number of shares covered by Loft Capital’s submitted conversion notices has reached the Conversion Threshold Date of 12,500,000 shares. The two conversion notices together cover 35 convertible bonds with an aggregate par value of SEK 3,500,000 and will result in a total of 23,798,419 new shares in the Company.



Summary of the Conversion Notice

Conversion Notice 1 – dated 26 May 2026

? Number of convertible bonds covered by the notice: 10

? Conversion amount (aggregate par value): SEK 1,000,000

? Fixed conversion price under the agreement: SEK 0.35

? 100 per cent of the lowest daily VWAP over the pricing period: SEK 0.1440

? Applicable conversion price (after truncation): SEK 0.14

? Quota value (rounded to six decimals): SEK 0.001368

? Number of shares covered by the conversion notice: 7,142,857

Conversion Notice 2 – dated 1 June 2026

? Number of convertible bonds converted: 25

? Conversion amount (aggregate par value): SEK 2,500,000

? 100 per cent of the lowest daily VWAP over the pricing period: SEK 0.1501

? Applicable conversion price (after truncation): SEK 0.15

? Number of new shares from Conversion Notice 2: 16,655,562

Total (both conversion notices)

? Total convertible bonds converted: 35

? Total conversion amount (aggregate par value): SEK 3,500,000

? Total number of new shares to be registered: 23,798,419

? Share issuance threshold (Conversion Threshold Date): 12,500,000 shares, reached on 1 June 2026

Conversion Threshold Date and further process

With the second Conversion Notice received on 1 June 2026, the aggregate number of shares covered by Loft Capital’s submitted conversion notices reached 12,500,000 shares and the Conversion Threshold Date was thereby triggered. The Company will therefore take the corporate actions required to convert the bonds into new shares and register the 23,798,419 new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket). Once registration has been completed, the new shares will be admitted to trading on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM).

Partial conversions that do not trigger the Conversion Threshold Date and therefore do not give rise to a formal obligation to issue shares will not be the subject of a separate press release. Updates on outstanding conversion notices will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at eurobatteryminerals.com

Effects on share capital and number of shares

As a result of the two conversion notices, a total of 23,798,419 new shares will be registered in the Company. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 32,563 in aggregate. Following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of outstanding shares will increase from 1,001,258,262 to 1,025,056,681 and the share capital from SEK 1,370,018.002566 to SEK 1,402,581.291880. The dilution for existing shareholders resulting from the two conversion notices amounts to approximately 2.32 per cent of the share capital and the votes.



Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se