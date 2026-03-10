Eurobattery Minerals moves to production phase at the San Juan tungsten project — Engineering kicked off with immediate effect



Stockholm, 10 March 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Minepro Solutions, S.L. ("Minepro"), a specialist mineral processing engineering firm, to lead the full final engineering design and metallurgical reconfirmation programme for the Tungsten San Juan processing plant located in A Gudiña, Ourense, Spain. Work begins with immediate effect.



A strategic asset at a critical moment for Europe

Tungsten is classified as one of the European Union's most strategically sensitive critical raw materials, with global supply chains currently dominated by a single country. The San Juan tungsten project represents a rare, advanced European primary wolfram asset, and the Company is committed to bringing it into production as swiftly and responsibly as possible.

“This is an important step forward for our tungsten project in Galicia,” said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. “Developing the processing infrastructure is essential to unlocking the value of the San Juan deposit. By working with Minepro, we are ensuring that the plant is designed specifically for the characteristics of the ore and built with a flexible architecture that supports the long-term development of the project. Responsibly produced tungsten in Europe will be increasingly important for Europe’s industrial resilience and technological competitiveness.”

A best-in-class engineering partner

Minepro brings decades of hands-on experience in mineral processing plant design and metallurgical optimisation, with a strong track record on comparable European projects. Their mandate covers the complete engineering scope of the plant — covering process, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation & control disciplines — as well as the definition and supervision of a comprehensive metallurgical test programme to be carried out at an accredited external laboratory.

By running engineering and a metallurgical reconfirmation program simultaneously across an approximately 20-week programme, the Company is taking an accelerated path to production without compromising technical rigour or the quality of the final plant design.

Plant design and path to production

The processing plant will be designed to produce a high quality and marketable tungsten concentrate through a gravimetric concentration circuit optimised for the ore characteristics at San Juan. The plant will commence operations at an initial throughput of 10 t/h, with capacity designed to scale progressively — a capital-efficient approach well suited to the Company's development strategy.

Alongside gravimetric concentration, the test programme will evaluate additional beneficiation stages — to ensure the plant delivers a concentrate fully meeting commercial specification. Construction, installation and commissioning will be contracted separately upon completion of the engineering phase, with plant operations targeted to commence in Q1 2027.

“Building a processing plant adapted to the specific conditions of the San Juan deposit is a key milestone for the project,” said Agne Ahlenius, Managing Director of Tungsten San Juan S.L. “Our goal is to develop a modern operation that combines technical efficiency with strong environmental and safety standards. The modular design also gives us flexibility to scale production in a responsible way as the project evolves.”

As announced previously in 2025, the Company had planned to conduct metallurgical testwork and pilot plant design together with Advanced Mineral Processing S.L. (AMP). However, due to circumstances outside the Company’s control, that collaboration could not proceed as originally planned. Eurobattery Minerals has therefore decided to move forward with Minepro to continue advancing the technical development of the project.

About Minepro Solutions S.L.

Minepro Solutions, S.L. is a specialist mineral processing engineering company with extensive experience in the design, engineering and commissioning of processing plants across a broad range of mineral commodities. Minepro is recognised for its rigorous, fit-for-purpose approach to plant engineering and metallurgical test programme management.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information.

