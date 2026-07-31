Eurobattery Minerals presents the Q2 report for 2026 as the Company accelerates the development of the San Juan tungsten project



EQS-Media / 31.07.2026 / 19:05 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 31 July 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its interim report for the second quarter of 2026. During the quarter, the Company strengthened both the financial and operational foundations of the San Juan tungsten project while continuing to advance the Hautalampi battery mineral project in Finland.

"The second quarter of 2026 has been about disciplined execution. We have strengthened our financial position, increased our ownership in the San Juan tungsten project and reinforced our organisation with highly experienced mining professionals. These are not isolated milestones—they are deliberate steps that strengthen the project and bring San Juan closer to production. Europe has made securing domestic raw materials a strategic priority. Our responsibility now is to deliver,” comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

Strategic and operational highlights Q2 2026

• Secured financing for continued project development: Eurobattery Minerals secured a convertible bond facility of up to SEK 60 million, providing financial flexibility to continue the development of the San Juan tungsten project and the Hautalampi battery mineral project.

• Strengthened the San Juan project organisation: During the quarter, Pedro Jiménez de Francisco was appointed Project Director and, at the very end of the reporting period, Alba Valle Pajares joined as Technical Manager (Directora Facultativa), significantly strengthening the project's operational execution capacity.

• Increased ownership in Tungsten San Juan: Eurobattery Minerals increased its ownership in Tungsten San Juan S.L. from 51 per cent to 58.58 per cent through the capitalisation of shareholder loans, reinforcing its commitment to the project.

• Continued permitting progress at Hautalampi: Following a request for supplementary information from the Finnish permitting authority, the Company continued working closely with the authorities to advance the environmental permitting process for the Hautalampi battery mineral project.

• Strengthened commitment to responsible mining: FinnCobalt joined the EU-funded EUMINDA initiative, contributing to knowledge exchange on mine closure, restoration and long-term environmental management.

Key financial figures for Q2 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 thousand.

(Q2 2025: SEK 0 thousand)



(Q2 2025: SEK 0 thousand) Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled SEK -3,855 thousand.

(Q2 2025: SEK -8,366 thousand)



(Q2 2025: SEK -8,366 thousand) Earnings per share after financial items before dilution amounted to SEK -0.004.

(Q2 2025: SEK -0.10)



(Q2 2025: SEK -0.10) Earnings per share after financial items after dilution amounted to SEK -0.004.

(Q2 2025: SEK -0.08)



(Q2 2025: SEK -0.08) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -2,691 thousand.

(Q2 2025: SEK -10,250 thousand)

Detailed financial information

The Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026 is available for download at the Company’s website.

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 31 July 2026, 07.00 pm CEST.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se