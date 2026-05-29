Eurobattery Minerals publishes Q1 2026 report with strengthened balance sheet, secured financing and advancing projects



EQS-Media / 29.05.2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 29 May 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its interim report for the period January to March 2026. The Company does this with a significantly strengthened financial position, following the elimination of all convertible debt, secured financing for continued project development, and increased visibility in the capital markets through independent research coverage initiated by Mangold Fondkommission AB.

“We are now entering a new phase for Eurobattery Minerals. With financing secured, a strengthened balance sheet and advancing projects, our focus is clear: execution, production and building long-term value through responsibly mined minerals from Europe, for Europe. Operations are advancing at a good pace at the San Juan tungsten project and production is expected to start in Q1-2027,” says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB.

Strategic and operational highlights during Q1-2026

Applications for Strategic Project status under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) submitted for both San Juan and Hautalampi, strengthening the projects’ strategic positioning within Europe.



FinnCobalt published its first Sustainability Report for Hautalampi, increasing transparency and reinforcing the project’s position as a future European source of battery minerals.



Final engineering phase initiated at the San Juan tungsten project, marking a key step towards planned production in 2027.



Fenja Capital converted the final tranche of convertible bonds into shares, leaving the Company free of convertible debt and strengthening the balance sheet.



A dedicated project website for San Juan was launched, strengthening transparency and dialogue with local stakeholders in Galicia.



Bulk sample dispatched to SLR Consulting for advanced metallurgical testwork supporting final process optimisation and plant design for San Juan.

Key financial figures for Q1-2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 thousand (Q1 2025: SEK 0 thousand).



Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled SEK -52,345 thousand

(Q1 2025: SEK -2,946 thousand).



(Q1 2025: SEK -2,946 thousand). Earnings per share after financial items before dilution amounted to SEK -0.05

(Q1 2025: SEK -0.01).



(Q1 2025: SEK -0.01). Earnings per share after financial items after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05

(Q1 2025: SEK -0.01).



(Q1 2025: SEK -0.01). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -5,620 thousand

(Q1 2025: SEK -335 thousand).

Detailed financial information

The Interim Report for the period January-March 2026 from Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 29 May 2026, 05:30 p.m. CEST.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se