Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
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29.05.2026 17:35:03
Eurobattery Minerals publishes Q1 2026 report with strengthened balance sheet, secured financing and advancing projects
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Stockholm, 29 May 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its interim report for the period January to March 2026. The Company does this with a significantly strengthened financial position, following the elimination of all convertible debt, secured financing for continued project development, and increased visibility in the capital markets through independent research coverage initiated by Mangold Fondkommission AB.
“We are now entering a new phase for Eurobattery Minerals. With financing secured, a strengthened balance sheet and advancing projects, our focus is clear: execution, production and building long-term value through responsibly mined minerals from Europe, for Europe. Operations are advancing at a good pace at the San Juan tungsten project and production is expected to start in Q1-2027,” says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB.
Strategic and operational highlights during Q1-2026
Key financial figures for Q1-2026
Detailed financial information
The Interim Report for the period January-March 2026 from Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website.
Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 29 May 2026, 05:30 p.m. CEST.
Language versions
Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com
Mentor
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50
E-mail: ca@mangold.se
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2336068 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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