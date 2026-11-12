Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
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12.11.2026 19:50:03
Eurobattery Minerals receives shareholder requests for additional items on the agenda of the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting
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Stockholm, 12 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that it has received requests from five shareholders to include additional items on the agenda of the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).
The requested items concern changes to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and a proposal to appoint a special examiner (särskild granskare) pursuant to Chapter 10, Sections 21–22 of the Swedish Companies Act (Aktiebolagslagen).
The Company is reviewing the requests and will include the requested items in the notice of the EGM to the extent required under the Swedish Companies Act. The notice, including the complete proposals, will be published separately.
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About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2434132 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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