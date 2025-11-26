Eurobattery Minerals secures 30-year extension of the mining license for San Juan to 2055, with full support of the authorities



EQS-Media / 26.11.2025 / 08:35 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 26 November 2025 – Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter referred to as “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that it has secured a 30-year extension to its San Juan mining license, extending it to 2055. This milestone reinforces the long-term stability of the project and strengthens confidence in its responsible mining model which supports the transition to a more sustainable society.

The renewal, approved by the relevant authorities in Galicia, Spain, represents a vote of confidence in Eurobattery Minerals’ commitment to regional economic development, environmental sustainability, and local job creation.

“This license extension not only guarantees the continuity of our tungsten mining operations in San Juan but also reaffirms the institutional support for our responsible and transparent approach to European mining. It is a testament to our close collaborative work with local authorities and communities,” stated Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The San Juan tungsten project, located in A Gudiña (Ourense, Galicia), has all the necessary permits to move into the production phase for wolfram, supported by modern gravimetric processing technology that minimizes environmental impact as well as avoiding the need to use explosives.

The 30-year extension is part of the regulatory framework for mining licenses in Spain, extensions which are granted in successive phases, provided that the technical, environmental, and investment criteria established by the competent authorities are met.

“The support of the local and regional authorities demonstrates the importance of this project for the autonomous community of Galicia and for the development of a fully traceable and responsible European supply chain for critical minerals. This step guarantees the continuity of modern and sustainable mining in the territory for the next three decades,” added Agne Ahlenius, Managing Director of Tungsten San Juan.

The extension will allow the company to confidently move forward with the construction of the pilot processing plant and the start-up of production operations planned for the second half of 2026, ensuring a stable and traceable source of minerals for the European market.

With this measure, Eurobattery Minerals reinforces its position as a strategic partner in the sustainability transition, supplying critical minerals produced in Europe, for Europe.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2025-11-26 08:30 am CET.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: + 46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se