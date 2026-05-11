Eurobattery Minerals secures SEK 60 million convertible bond facility and draws first tranche of SEK 10 million



EQS-Media / 11.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 11 May 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”); hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”, announces today that it has entered into a convertible bond issuance agreement (the “Agreement”) with Loft Capital Limited (“Loft Capital”), for a total committed facility of up to SEK 60,000,000 (the “Facility”). Simultaneously, the Company has submitted a drawdown notice for the first sub-tranche of SEK 10,000,000.

The Facility

Under the terms of the Agreement, Loft Capital has committed to subscribe to up to 600 convertible bonds, each with a par value of SEK 100,000, for an aggregate amount of up to SEK 60,000,000, structured in four tranches of SEK 15,000,000 each over a commitment period of 24 months.

The first tranche is composed of two sub-tranches: a first sub-tranche of SEK 10,000,000 available at closing, and a second sub-tranche of SEK 5,000,000 available 40 trading days thereafter.

The key terms of the Facility are as follows:

Total Commitment: SEK 60,000,000 in four tranches of SEK 15,000,000 each

SEK 60,000,000 in four tranches of SEK 15,000,000 each Commitment Period: 24 months from the date of the Agreement

24 months from the date of the Agreement Maturity: 12 months from the date of subscription of each tranche

12 months from the date of subscription of each tranche Subscription Price: 95% of par value

95% of par value Interest: The Bonds bear no interest

The Bonds bear no interest Conversion Price: The higher of A) the lower of (i) SEK 0.35 per share (the “Fixed Conversion Price”), subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, and (ii) 100% of the lowest volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company’s shares over the 15 trading days preceding the relevant conversion date, and B) 106% of the quota value

The maximum number of shares issuable under the Facility shall not exceed 25% of the Company’s total issued share capital at any time.

In consideration for the Facility, the Company shall pay to Loft Capital a commitment fee equal to two and a half (2.5) percent of the principal amount of each tranche, in cash by way of set-off against the subscription price of such tranche.

The bonds are not listed on any financial market.

First drawdown of SEK 10 million

Simultaneously with the execution of the Agreement, the Company has submitted a drawdown notice for the first sub-tranche of SEK 10,000,000. Net proceeds to the Company, after deduction of the commitment fee and legal fees, amount to SEK 9,150,000.

Use of proceeds

The net proceeds from the Facility will be applied to fund the continued development of the Company’s projects, including the San Juan tungsten project in Galicia, Spain, and the Hautalampi nickel-cobalt-copper project in Finland, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

CEO statement

Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB, comments:

“The closing of this convertible bond facility is a transformational milestone for Eurobattery Minerals. With up to SEK 60 million of committed capital now secured, we have the financial foundation to bring the San Juan tungsten project into production. We are targeting first production in Q1 2027, at a time when European tungsten prices have reached record levels and demand for responsibly sourced European supply has never been stronger. This financing also allows us to advance our battery mineral project Hautalampi in Finland, where we continue to make progress towards our environmental permit. We are drawing the first tranche of SEK 10 million today and we are ready to execute.”

Statement from Loft Capital

Peter Harrison, Director of Loft Capital, comments:

“We are pleased to support Eurobattery Minerals as it advances its European critical minerals portfolio towards production. We see strong fundamental value in responsibly sourced European tungsten and battery metals supply, and we look forward to supporting the Company through this next phase of development.”

About Loft Capital

Loft Capital is an alternative investment firm focused on structured PIPE and convertible investments in publicly listed small-cap companies. Loft Capital targets companies undergoing transformational or capital-intensive periods, including growth initiatives, acquisitions, refinancing transactions, and other strategic corporate situations.

Dilution

The maximum number of new shares that may be issued upon conversion of the bonds under the Facility shall not exceed 25% of the Company’s total issued share capital at any time. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has 976,258,262 shares outstanding. The full conversion of the Facility at the Fixed Conversion Price of SEK 0.35 would result in the issuance of a maximum of approximately 171,428,571 new shares, representing approximately 14.9% of the current share capital on a fully diluted basis. Conversion at market prices below SEK 0.35 would result in a higher number of shares being issued.

Advisors

Advokatfirman Foyen acted as legal advisor to Eurobattery Minerals AB in connection with this transaction. Advokatfirman Lindahl acted as legal advisor to Loft Capital.

Important information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The bonds described herein have not been and will not be registered under any securities laws and may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 11 May 2026, 08.25 am CEST.



Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se