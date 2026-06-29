Eurobattery Minerals strengthens the Tungsten San Juan team for the next phase of industrial development



EQS-Media / 29.06.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 29 June 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Alba Valle Pajares as Directora Facultativa, the technical manager responsible for mining operations at Tungsten San Juan. She joins recently appointed Project Director Pedro Jiménez de Francisco, with both taking on a permanent operational presence at the San Juan tungsten project in A Gudiña, Galicia.

These appointments further strengthen the technical and operational organisation of Tungsten San Juan as the Company prepares the project for its next phase of industrial development.

Alba Valle Pajares is a mining engineer with extensive operational experience. She spent five years as Directora Facultativa and Raw Materials Production Manager at CEMEX Spain, having previously held technical positions at Cementos Portland and Cupa Pizarras. Her background includes mine planning and supervision, mineral processing, health and safety, and operational team management.

Pedro Jiménez de Francisco brings extensive tungsten experience from the Barruecopardo tungsten mine in Salamanca, where he served as Plant Manager. His appointment further strengthens Tungsten San Juan's capabilities in mineral processing, production and mining operations.

"Now it is time to execute. We have an intensive phase ahead of us, and we want to approach it with a strong organisation and a permanent presence in A Gudiña. Being close to the operation, our local suppliers and the project team on a daily basis will be essential as we continue moving the project forward," says Pedro Jiménez de Francisco, Project Director of Tungsten San Juan.

The strengthened operational organisation follows Eurobattery Minerals' recently announced financing agreement with Loft Capital and comes as preparatory work continues for the future mineral processing plant. The Company sees these organisational changes as an important step in advancing the San Juan project into a more execution-focused phase, with increased technical capacity on site and an organisation geared towards industrial development. The objective remains to commence production during the first quarter of 2027.

"The appointments of Alba Valle Pajares and Pedro Jiménez de Francisco significantly strengthen the Tungsten San Juan team and enhance our execution capacity on site. We are entering a new phase of the project with a technical organisation that is well prepared to deliver the next key milestones and continue advancing towards production," says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

As part of these appointments, Agne Ahlenius concludes his executive role after helping establish Tungsten San Juan during its initial phase and supporting the transition to Pedro Jiménez de Francisco as Project Director over the past few months. Eurobattery Minerals thanks Agne for his valuable contribution during this first phase of the project and wishes him every success in the future.



Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se