Eurobattery Minerals submits CRMA Strategic Project applications for San Juan and Hautalampi

Stockholm, 15 January 2026 – Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter referred to as “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully submitted applications for Strategic Project status under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) for both its San Juan tungsten project in Spain and its Hautalampi battery mineral project in Finland.

Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, commented:

“Submitting these CRMA Strategic Project applications is another important step forward for Eurobattery Minerals. In today’s geopolitical environment, the metals in our projects are vital not only for the energy transition, but also for key industries including defence, aerospace and green technologies’’.

Importance of Strategic Project Status under the CRMA

Recognition of the projects as a Strategic Project under the EU CRMA would be a significant milestone for Eurobattery Minerals. Such status would support more predictable and streamlined permitting processes, reduce regulatory and financing risk, and strengthen the project’s overall development timeline. It would also enhance access to European and national financing instruments, improve long-term project bankability, and facilitate engagement with industrial partners across the European value chain. Most importantly, Strategic Project recognition would underline San Juan’s role in strengthening Europe’s secure and responsible supply of tungsten, reducing dependence on third-country sources, and supporting the EU’s strategic autonomy, industrial resilience, and defence readiness — all while meeting high European environmental, social and governance standards.

The next steps

The applications will now be reviewed by the European Commission for completeness, after which they will enter the formal assessment phase. According to the CRMA process, the assessment results for applications submitted before this cut-off are expected to be communicated approximately four months after the deadline, with the possibility of an extension in exceptional cases.

By submitting applications for two advanced projects in different EU Member States, Eurobattery Minerals reinforces its strategy of delivering responsibly mined critical raw materials from Europe, for Europe, supporting Europe’s strategic autonomy, industrial resilience, and the sustainability transition.

Eurobattery Minerals will provide further updates as the CRMA process progresses.

For more information about Strategic Projects under the CRMA, please visit the official website at: https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/areas-specific-interest/critical-raw-materials/strategic-projects-under-crma_en

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

