Eurobio Scientific: CATHERINE COURBOILLET TO JOIN EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC BOARD AS AN INDEPENDENT MEMBER

CATHERINE COURBOILLET TO JOIN EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC BOARD AS AN INDEPENDENT MEMBER

Paris, November 7, 2023, 5:40 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today announces Ms Catherine Courboillet has agreed to join the Board of Directors. A resolution relating to her appointment will be included on the agenda of the next general shareholder meeting in June 2024.

Catherine Courboillet's appointment is part of the Board strategy to broaden the profiles and skills of its members in the field of medical diagnostics. She will bring her expertise in customer experience and her extensive knowledge of key market players.

Ms. Catherine Courboillet began her career at Pharmacia DIAG, a Swedish in vitro diagnostics company, where she quickly held several management positions including sales and marketing. She then developed the specialized biology laboratory of Générale de Santé before joining Cerba in 1999, which became the Cerba Healthcare Group under her leadership. She has 30 years of experience in the field of life sciences and medical diagnostics.

She has developed, over the years, unique skills in business management and has carried out numerous external growth projects in the field of medical diagnostics in France, Europe and internationally.

Denis Fortier, CEO of Eurobio Scientific, déclares : "I am very honored to welcome Catherine to the Group's Board of Directors and benefit from her strategic vision, her knowledge of the market and customers as well as her advice in order to continue our growth in France and internationally."

Catherine Courboillet complements : "I have been convinced by the vision and energy of Denis and the teams. I am very pleased to support them in this new phase of their growth journey for the benefit of patients and healthcare stakeholders."

