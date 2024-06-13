EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED



Eurocastle Announces 2024 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 13 June 2024 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 12 June 2024. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 28 May 2024 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company will today issue 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMR Financial Instrument Nature of Transaction Date and place of transaction Volume and price of transaction Dr. Simon John Thornton Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 13 June 2024, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 13 June 2024, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 13 June 2024, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration

Following this issuance, the total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 1,001,555.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.