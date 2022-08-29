|
29.08.2022 08:00:00
Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice
Guernsey, 29 August 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Thursday, 25 August 2022. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.
As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at the Company’s registered office at 3:00 pm Guernsey time (4:00 pm CET).
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eurocastle Investment Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Eurocastle Investment Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eurocastle Investment Ltd
|8,85
|-1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: ATX deutlich schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart mit Abschlägen erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte sich deutlich schwächer präsentieren. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts.