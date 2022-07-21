EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 20 July 2022

Guernsey, 21 July 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces the results of its General Meeting held yesterday, 20 July 2022. The resolution tabled at the meeting in accordance with the July 2022 Tender Offer Circular (the "Circular”) and Notice of General Meeting (the "Notice”) circulated to shareholders on 8 July 2022 was passed. A copy of the Circular and the Notice are available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com under the Investor Relations section. As a result, the Tender Offer will proceed and is expected to close at 5:00pm London time on 4 August 2022, with settlement to occur by 9 August 2022. Please refer to the Circular for a more detailed timetable.

