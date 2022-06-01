|
01.06.2022 10:13:05
Eurocastle First Quarter Interim Management Statement Release Delay
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle First Quarter Interim Management Statement Release Delay
Guernsey, 1 June 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (the "Company”) today announces that its first quarter interim management statement, including the conclusion of the strategic review, is expected to be released later this month. The Company will make a separate announcement once the date of the release is confirmed.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the "Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
