28.10.2019 09:00:00

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 October 2019

Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 October 2019

­­­Guernsey, 28 October 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that between 21 October 2019 and 25 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 13,154 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.17 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
21/10/2019BATE1607.121,139
 XLON2,2947.1116,306
 CHIX2547.121,808
 TRQX1467.121,040
 Total2,8547.1120,293
22/10/2019BATE1507.181,077
 XLON2,2987.1716,472
 CHIX2587.181,852
 TRQX1517.141,078
 Total2,8577.1720,479
23/10/2019BATE0--
 XLON2,4527.2217,692
 CHIX2587.261,873
 TRQX1527.261,104
 Total2,8627.2220,668
24/10/2019BATE0--
 XLON1,4277.1310,173
 CHIX3647.122,592
 TRQX127.1486
 Total1,8037.1312,850
25/10/2019BATE0--
 XLON2,2167.1915,939
 CHIX4707.203,384
 TRQX927.22664
 Total2,7787.1919,988

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,937,194 (equal to 34.2% of the Company’s share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,442,244 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 21 October 2019 and 25 October 2019:

 Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
21/10/2019XLON  893  7.10  6,340.30
 XLON  488  7.10  3,464.80
 XLON  491  7.12  3,495.92
 XLON  422  7.12  3,004.64
 TRQX  118  7.12  840.16
 TRQX  28  7.12  199.36
 CHIX  234  7.12  1,666.08
 CHIX  20  7.12  142.40
 BATE  160  7.12  1,139.20
  2,8547.1120,292.86
22/10/2019XLON  7897.16  5,649.24
 XLON  5007.16  3,580.00
 XLON  3397.18  2,434.02
 XLON  2677.18  1,917.06
 CHIX  2587.18  1,852.44
 XLON  1887.18   1,349.84
 XLON  1647.18  1,177.52
 TRQX  1517.14  1,078.14
 BATE  1107.18  789.80
 XLON  517.14  364.14
 BATE  407.18  287.20
  2,8577.1720,479.40
23/10/2019XLON  502  7.22  3,624.44
 CHIX  258  7.26  1,873.08
 XLON  251  7.16  1,797.16
 XLON  234  7.26  1,698.84
 XLON  219  7.26  1,589.94
 XLON  202  7.12  1,438.24
 XLON  197  7.22  1,422.34
 XLON  187  7.26  1,357.62
 XLON  179  7.16  1,281.64
 TRQX  152  7.26  1,103.52
 XLON  144  7.22  1,039.68
 XLON  97  7.26  704.22
 XLON  78  7.26  566.28
 XLON  42  7.26  304.92
 XLON  27  7.26  196.02
 XLON  15  7.20  108.00
 XLON  15  7.20  108.00
 XLON  14  7.20  100.80
 XLON  13  7.20  93.60
 XLON  11  7.26  79.86
 XLON  5  7.22  36.10
 XLON  5  7.22  36.10
 XLON  5  7.22  36.10
 XLON  5  7.16  35.80
 XLON  5  7.16   35.80
  2,8627.2220,668.10
24/10/2019XLON  432  7.12  3,075.84
 CHIX  364  7.12  2,591.68
 XLON  240  7.10  1,704.00
 XLON  231  7.16  1,653.96
 XLON   154  7.10  1,093.40
 XLON  149  7.16  1,066.84
 XLON  124  7.16  887.84
 XLON  66  7.12  469.92
 XLON  12  7.14  85.68
 TRQX   12  7.14  85.68
 XLON  8  7.12  56.96
 XLON  7  7.12  49.84
 XLON  4  7.14  28.56
  1,8037.1312,850.20
25/10/2019XLON  478   7.22  3,451.16
 CHIX  470  7.20  3,384.00
 XLON  436  7.18  3,130.48
 XLON  223  7.22  1,610.06
 XLON  200  7.20  1,440.00
 XLON  124  7.10  880.40
 XLON  115  7.20  828.00
 XLON  101  7.18  725.18
 XLON  94  7.20  676.80
 TRQX  92  7.22  664.24
 XLON  92  7.16   658.72
 XLON  90  7.18  646.20
 XLON  63  7.16  451.08
 XLON  52  7.22  375.44
 XLON  42  7.20  302.40
 XLON  42  7.20  302.40
 XLON  37  7.22  267.14
 XLON  25  7.18  179.50
 XLON  2  7.20  14.40
  2,7787.1919,987.60

