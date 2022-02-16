Eurocastle Receipt of Revised Tax Assessments on Legacy German Investment

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Receipt of Revised Tax Assessments on Legacy German Investment

Guernsey, 16 February 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited today announces that it has received revised tax assessments relating to a legacy German property investment. As previously disclosed, the potential liability arising from this matter had already been fully

reflected in the Adjusted NAV as part of the additional reserves established in December 2019. As at 30 September 2021, the Adjusted NAV was €9.76 per share. The revised assessments cover the period from 2008 – 2012 and determine a liability of €4.6 million, or €2.50 per share, which is in line with the amount reserved by the Company for this liability. In respect of the same investment, the Company has separately reserved for further interest accruals, as well as the years 2013 – 2015 which remain subject to ongoing tax audits.

The Company intends to appeal these assessments through the German tax system and, having taken independent advice, considers it probable that the matter will finally be determined in the Company’s favour.

