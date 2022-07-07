|
07.07.2022 18:30:00
Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022 Interim Management Statement and the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2022 Interim Management Statement and
the Results of the Strategic Review on 8 July 2022
Guernsey, 7 July 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that it will release its interim management statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 and the results of the strategic review tomorrow, Friday, 8 July 2022 before the market opens.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the "Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
