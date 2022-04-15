EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED





Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on 29 April 2022

Guernsey, 15 April 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 on Friday, 29 April 2022 before the market opens.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website ( www.eurocastleinv.com ).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE