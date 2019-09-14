Eurodita Glulam Log Houses Cater to the Growing Log Cabin Marketplace

KAUNAS, Lithuania, September 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concerns regarding global sustainability and persistent energy crisis are among the major drivers accelerating the growing demand for lightweight timber products. This includes log homes made from durable and ethically procured timbers. The market for outhouses, backyard units and camping cabins is witnessing a disruptive transition from concrete & steel-based construction to such, energy-conserving wooden buildings. Glulam timber is the contemporary standard for cabin attributes like higher insulation, more thermal performance, and better resistance against outdoor elements.

Lithuania-based cabin manufacturer, Eurodita is positioned firmly in Europe's expanding log cabin industry. A beneficiary of this transition in buying sentiments, across commercial and residential buildings, the company uses glulam timber to create durable cabins.

The growing demand for glulam log cabins is driven by some clear advantages it provides upfront, and in the longer term – to manufacturers like Eurodita and the end user. This includes negligible maintenance costs and lightweight construction, making the cabins easy to transport and install.

Marketwatch.com estimates that the glue laminated timber market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.5% during 2018 to 2023. With innovations in building & interior designing technologies, this industry is projected to meet the demand for more personalized and stylish glulam products. Eurodita is keyed into this global trend, creating well-designed glulam homes that have high resistance to natural threats like tornadoes, fires and earthquakes. These housing structures are relevant for the most difficult geographies. To ensure that buyers feel more assured about the ROI on their glulam investments, each Eurodita glulam product comes with a 10-year anti-rot policy.

Alliedmarketresearch.com reports that the Engineered Wood Market should grow at a CAGR of more than 24%, from 2016 to 2022, reaching nearly $40 billion by 2022. Easy availability of different types of timber in vast forestlands and a big number of timber processing industries across Central European countries can create a European advantage. However, the marketplace is maturing beyond Europe and glulam wood structure-making companies like Eurodita are eyeing gaining a bigger presence in nations like Canada, US, Italy, Japan, Australia, and China – the demand for such cabins is prevalent across developing & developed nations. This includes single family homes, bigger winter homes, and forest cabins, apart from laminated wood structures doubling-up as seasonal storage spaces [warehouses].

North America and Europe are increasingly enforcing stringent green building standards, which is indirectly creating the demand for better, certified wood products. Prefab glulam homes adhere to such low emission standards, emerging as a preferred engineered wood product. In many nations, heavier penalties for not adhering to environmental conservation practices is fuelling the demand for log homes where traditionally concrete buildings were the norm.

The residential segment is also realizing that log homes necessarily needn't have elementary designs. Eurodita is trying to provide more options for its B2B partners who have varying customer demands, ranging from stylish vacation homes and real state annexures to personalized timber playpens for children and glamping [luxury camping] pods. B2B businesses working with Eurodita appreciate the smart design that ensures easier assembly and installation. The company has a strong network that helps expedites shipping of bulk orders to the United States, Japan and Australia.

Eurodita prefabricated houses are durable, more likely to outlive traditional wooden cottages/homes. The company's bespoke cabins have a spacious floor plan and can be custom-built, according to specifications of wholesale dealers. Eurodita's demand-supply ecosystem is healthy with dealers increasingly ordering glulam structures for caravanning grounds, national parks, hunting trails, community playgrounds, and a lot more. Each of these units is tested for eliminating wood building threats like shrinkage, bending or distortion.

About Eurodita

Started in 1993, Eurodita has carved its niche in the log cabin industry as a manufacturer & supplier of log cabins, garden sheds, and a variety of other log structures. The company makes glulam buildings using the best Nordic timber that is certified by FSC. All the production processes are fully computerised to avoid human errors. The manufacturer also offers exclusive dealership programs wherein businesses receive the products for private labelling, with the understanding that Eurodita will be a confidential supplier. As a B2B specialist in the industry, the manufacturer believes in building trustworthy business relationships in the most competitive, remotely located, and emerging demographics.

Contact Details

Rolanas Kutra

62 Kaunas, LT - 44248

Lithuania, Europe

Phone: 69999540

Email: rolanas@eurodita.com

Website: https://www.eurodita.com/

Please follow us at the Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/eurodita

Please follow our blog: https://www.eurodita.com/blog/

SOURCE UAB Eurodita