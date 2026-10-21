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21.10.2026 07:57:26
Eurofins 9-month Organic Revenue Growth At 3.0%
(RTTNews) - Eurofins (EUFI.PA, ERF.PA) reported nine month reported revenues of 5.614 billion euros, a 3.7% increase versus last year. Growth was driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 3.0% for the period, and 2.9% including an adjustment for public working days. Organic revenue growth was 3.5% in third quarter.
For fiscal 2026, Eurofins updated objectives. Organic growth is likely to be below the previous mid-single-digit objective. Objectives for profitability and cash flow for fiscal 2026 are unchanged. Eurofins confirmed its mid-term and fiscal 2027 objectives, as previously confirmed at the first half results presentation.
At last lose on euronext paris, Eurofins shares were trading at 79.00 euros.
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