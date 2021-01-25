Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December Across Both Its Core Business and COVID-19 Related Activities

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Before the annual meeting of 300 of its Business Unit leaders on 26 January 2021, Eurofins pre-announces some of its 2020 results.

December 2020 trading performance has been strong in both our core business (excluding COVID-19 clinical reagents and testing revenues) and in our COVID related activities, building further on October and November’s momentum. Eurofins achieved FY 2020 Revenues of over EUR 5.4bn 1 (up from the most recent EUR 5.3bn objective and the original target of EUR 5.0bn). Q4 2020 organic growth was close to 40% 1 . FY 2020 organic growth was close to 20% 1 .

Despite the impact of further lockdowns in many geographies, our core business continues to demonstrate its resilience and quick return to long term growth rates. We anticipate: Q4 2020 organic growth rate of our core business (excluding COVID-19 clinical reagents and testing revenues) of 5% 1 2 ; and Positive organic growth of our core business in FY 2020 1 2 .

The performance in 2020 has remained predominantly organic, with M&A activity comparatively subdued during the year. We acquired only EUR 100m full-year equivalent proforma revenues in 2020 from 26 completed acquisitions. The reduced focus on M&A should continue into 2021 as the Group concentrates on supporting the fight against COVID-19, the integration of prior acquisitions, finalisation of its hub and spoke laboratories infrastructure, bespoke IT solutions and further improving margins and cash generation.

The business outlook remains strong for 2021 and beyond.

Full-year results will be announced on Monday 1st March 2021, where we will disclose in more detail operational and financial performance of the Group in 2020, alongside innovation, strategic developments and a review of unchanged 2021 and 2022 objectives taking into account current forex rates and excluding future M&A.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

1 These management estimates have not yet been subject to an audit

2 Excluding COVID related activities

